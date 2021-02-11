Get ready for a Big South battle Thursday as the Longwood Lancers and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 4 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. Longwood is 6-14 overall and 5-4 at home, while Gardner-Webb is 8-12 overall and 1-8 on the road. The Bulldogs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Thursday games. The Lancers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven Thursday games.

The Bulldogs are favored by two points in the latest Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb. Here are several college basketball odds for Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb:

Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb spread: Gardner-Webb -2

Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb over-under: 133.5 points

Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb money line: Gardner-Webb -130, Longwood +150

What you need to know about Longwood

The Lancers saw a three-game winning streak snapped by Presbyterian on Jan. 30, falling to the Blue Hose 66-54. Rayshon Harrison scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss.

Juan Munoz leads Longwood with 12.3 points per game, while Justin Hill adds 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Gardner-Webb

The Bulldogs have not fared much better, as their two-game losing streak was snapped by South Carolina Upstate 77-69 on Monday. D'Maurian Williams led the way with 17 points in the loss.

Jaheam Cornwall leads Gardner-Webb with 13.4 points and 4.2 assists per game, while Jamaine Mann pulls in 5.2 rebounds per outing.

How to make Gardner-Webb vs. Longwood picks

The model has simulated Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Longwood vs. Gardner-Webb? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations?