North Carolina Central @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: North Carolina Central 5-6; Gardner-Webb 3-7

The North Carolina Central Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Paul Porter Arena at 2 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.

The Eagles came up short against the LSU Tigers on Tuesday, falling 67-57. Guard Justin Wright had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown Gardner-Webb laid on the Carolina University Bruins.

North Carolina Central is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

North Carolina Central is now 5-6 while Gardner-Webb sits at 3-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina Central enters the matchup with a 48.90% field goal percentage, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them 21st in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina Central have won two out of their last three games against Gardner-Webb.