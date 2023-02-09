The Radford Highlanders will try to extend their nine-game winning streak when they face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Thursday night. Radford was able to keep its streak alive with a 69-66 win over Winthrop last Saturday, but it failed to cover the 6.5-point spread. Gardner-Webb has won five straight games, including a 56-48 win against Rhode Island last weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Highlanders are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Gardner-Webb vs. Radford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 125.

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford spread: Radford -3.5

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford over/under: 125 points

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford money line: Radford -170, Gardner-Webb +140

Why Gardner-Webb can cover

Gardner-Webb is playing its best basketball of the season, entering this contest on a five-game winning streak. The Runnin' Bulldogs have only lost one game against the spread during that stretch, which came in their 56-48 win over Presbyterian as 11.5-point favorites last Saturday. Anthony Selden led the team with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Kareem Reid had 13 points, seven boards and four blocks.

Junior guard DQ Nicholas has been Gardner-Webb's best player this season, averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Selden (10.8) and Reid (10.5) are both scoring in double figures as well, while sophomore guard Julien Soumaoro is adding 9.7 points. Gardner-Webb has won and covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Radford can cover

Radford is only a half-game back of UNC Asheville for the top spot in the conference standings after rattling off nine straight wins. The Highlanders have sprung multiple upsets during the hot streak, including their 63-59 win at Gardner-Webb as 4-point underdogs in early January. DaQuan Smith led the way with 15 points and seven rebounds, as Radford took a five-point lead into halftime and held on down the stretch.

The Highlanders have been tough to handle at home, winning 11 of their last 12 games at the Dedmon Center. They have also covered the spread in six of their last nine games. Smith leads Radford with 13.7 points per game, while junior guard Bryan Antoine is adding 10.6 points.

