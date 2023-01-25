Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-10; Gardner-Webb 9-11

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Gardner-Webb and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb will be strutting in after a win while South Carolina Upstate will be stumbling in from a loss.

Gardner-Webb came out on top in a nail-biter against the Winthrop Eagles this past Saturday, sneaking past 63-61.

Meanwhile, the Spartans were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-58 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8-1 against the spread when favored.

Gardner-Webb's victory brought them up to 9-11 while South Carolina Upstate's defeat pulled them down to 9-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Gardner-Webb comes into the contest boasting the 17th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. South Carolina Upstate is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 4.8 blocked shots per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won six out of their last nine games against South Carolina Upstate.