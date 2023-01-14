Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 12-6; Gardner-Webb 8-9

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs won both of their matches against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last season (61-55 and 60-59) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Gardner-Webb and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Gardner-Webb escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville bagged a 54-46 win over the Longwood Lancers on Thursday.

The wins brought Gardner-Webb up to 8-9 and UNC-Asheville to 12-6. Gardner-Webb is 4-3 after wins this year, UNC-Asheville 6-5.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNC-Asheville.

  • Feb 23, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
  • Jan 27, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
  • Jan 20, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 57
  • Jan 19, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 75
  • Mar 05, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
  • Jan 30, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. UNC-Asheville 56
  • Feb 21, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. UNC-Asheville 81
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
  • Jan 24, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 65 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 76
  • Dec 31, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 85
  • Jan 16, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69