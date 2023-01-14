Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 12-6; Gardner-Webb 8-9

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs won both of their matches against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last season (61-55 and 60-59) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Gardner-Webb and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Gardner-Webb escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville netted a 54-46 victory over the Longwood Lancers on Thursday.

Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Gardner-Webb is now 8-9 while UNC-Asheville sits at 12-6. Gardner-Webb is 4-3 after wins this year, UNC-Asheville 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNC-Asheville.