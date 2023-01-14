Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 12-6; Gardner-Webb 8-9
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs won both of their matches against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs last season (61-55 and 60-59) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Gardner-Webb and UNC-Asheville will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Gardner-Webb escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville netted a 54-46 victory over the Longwood Lancers on Thursday.
Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Gardner-Webb is now 8-9 while UNC-Asheville sits at 12-6. Gardner-Webb is 4-3 after wins this year, UNC-Asheville 6-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won nine out of their last 13 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Jan 20, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 57
- Jan 19, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 75
- Mar 05, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. UNC-Asheville 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Feb 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. UNC-Asheville 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Jan 24, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 65 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 23, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 76
- Dec 31, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 85
- Jan 16, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69