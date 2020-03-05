Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville odds, line: 2020 Big South Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The 2020 Big South Tournament rolls on Thursday at 2 p.m. ET with a matchup between the No. 3 seed Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the No. 6 seed UNC Asheville Bulldogs. Gardner-Webb had a bye in the first round, while UNC Asheville is coming off a a 72-68 win over Campbell on Tuesday.

The Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville odds show the higher-seeded Bulldogs favored by 4.5 points, while the over-under is set at 148.5.

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville spread: Gardner-Webb -4.5

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville over-under: 148.5

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville money line: Gardner-Webb -194; UNC Asheville +169

What you need to know about Gardner-Webb

After opening the season 0-5, the Bulldogs have bounced back to earn the No. 3 spot in the tournament and give themselves a chance to run through this bracket to earn a spot in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. They went 7-1 down the stretch, including a 70-62 road win over Radford, the conference's top seed.

Forward Eric Jamison Jr. leads the team in scoring (14.4 ppg) and field-goal percentage (48.4). He was an important part of an offensive attack that scored over 80 points in four of the team's final eight games of the regular season. Gardner-Webb was a decent 16-13 against the spread for the season, but has been red-hot recently, covering in six of its last seven games entering the Big South Tournament.

What you need to know about UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville had an up-and-down campaign, but played pretty well down the stretch, going 4-2 in its final six regular season games before picking up the victory in the conference tournament opener.

Devon Baker (16.5 ppg) is the catalyst for the Bulldogs, a team that ranks 74th nationally in scoring offense at 75.5 points per game. The Bulldogs were 13-15 against the spread, but have covered in three of their last four. Gardner-Webb won the regular-season matchup 70-56 between these teams on Jan. 30.

