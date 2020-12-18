The VMI Keydets visit the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs to get the Friday college basketball schedule underway. This is a non-conference matchup, with VMI in search of its first road win and Gardner-Webb looking for its first win of any kind in 2020-21. The Bulldogs opened with three consecutive road games, losing to Western Kentucky, Pittsburgh and East Tennessee State. VMI is 5-2 on the season with the team's only losses coming to major opponents.

Tip-off is at noon ET in Boiling Springs, N.C. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as 4.5-point home favorites, up half a point from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 142.5 in the latest VMI vs. Gardner-Webb odds.

VMI vs. Gardner-Webb spread: Gardner-Webb -4.5

VMI vs. Gardner-Webb over-under: 142.5 points

VMI: The Keydets are 8-7-1 against the spread in the last 16 road games

GW: The Bulldogs are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 home games

Why VMI can cover

VMI has a potent defense when it comes to challenging shots, limiting opponents to a 45 percent mark in effective field goal shooting. The Keydets are also a top-100 team in the country in free throw rate allowed, and Gardner-Webb is struggling in a few key offensive areas. The Bulldogs are shooting only 41.2 percent from 2-point range this season, and Gardner-Webb is also a poor free throw shooting team at 63.4 percent.

VMI also has an edge on the glass, with Gardner-Webb landing in the bottom quartile nationally in both defensive rebound rate (67.7 percent) and offensive rebound rate (20.9 percent). Extra possessions should go to VMI as a result, and the Keydets should be able to take care of the ball against a Gardner-Webb team that only creates a turnover on 14.7 percent of possessions.

Why Gardner-Webb can cover

The Bulldogs are a good 3-point shooting team, which can help to create positive variance. Gardner-Webb is converting 38.9 percent of its 3-point attempts so far this season, and the Bulldogs could find offensive rebounding success against a VMI team that allows a 29.8 percent offensive rebound rate to its opponents. Senior guard Jaheam Cornwall can also be trusted to engineer quality offense, and he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Defensively, Gardner-Webb makes shots difficult for the opposition, including a 43.9 percent effective field goal mark allowed. The Bulldogs are giving up 45.7 percent on 2s and 27.1 percent on 3s this season, and Gardner-Webb is also threatening near the rim, blocking 12.6 percent of shot attempts. VMI also has a turnover problem on both ends, with the Keydets causing a turnover on only 16.4 percent of possessions and committing one on 22.6 percent of possessions offensively.

How to make VMI vs. Gardner-Webb picks

