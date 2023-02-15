Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: Winthrop 11-16; Gardner-Webb 15-11
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Winthrop Eagles are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb should still be feeling good after a win, while Winthrop will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Bulldogs sidestepped the Campbell Fighting Camels for a 77-73 victory.
Meanwhile, Winthrop came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans this past Saturday, falling 79-70.
Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. At 3-6 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Winthrop isn't so hot on the road, where they are 4-9.
Gardner-Webb's win brought them up to 15-11 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 11-16. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Winthrop.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Gardner-Webb.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 63 vs. Winthrop 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Winthrop 76 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Winthrop 81 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Winthrop 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 62
- Jan 10, 2021 - Winthrop 91 vs. Gardner-Webb 83
- Jan 09, 2021 - Winthrop 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Winthrop 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 66
- Feb 13, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Winthrop 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Winthrop 99 vs. Gardner-Webb 95
- Feb 16, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. Winthrop 60
- Jan 24, 2019 - Winthrop 97 vs. Gardner-Webb 88
- Mar 01, 2018 - Winthrop 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Winthrop 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Jan 15, 2018 - Winthrop 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Mar 03, 2017 - Winthrop 80 vs. Gardner-Webb 77
- Feb 11, 2017 - Winthrop 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Jan 26, 2017 - Winthrop 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Mar 05, 2016 - Winthrop 82 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - Winthrop 71 vs. Gardner-Webb 58