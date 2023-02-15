Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Winthrop 11-16; Gardner-Webb 15-11

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Winthrop Eagles are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb should still be feeling good after a win, while Winthrop will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Bulldogs sidestepped the Campbell Fighting Camels for a 77-73 victory.

Meanwhile, Winthrop came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans this past Saturday, falling 79-70.

Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. At 3-6 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Winthrop isn't so hot on the road, where they are 4-9.

Gardner-Webb's win brought them up to 15-11 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 11-16. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 16th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Winthrop.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Gardner-Webb.