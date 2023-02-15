Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: Winthrop 11-16; Gardner-Webb 15-11
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Paul Porter Arena. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Winthrop will be looking to regain their footing.
Things were close when Gardner-Webb and the Campbell Fighting Camels clashed this past Saturday, but Gardner-Webb ultimately edged out the opposition 77-73.
Meanwhile, Winthrop came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans this past Saturday, falling 79-70.
Gardner-Webb's win brought them up to 15-11 while the Eagles' loss pulled them down to 11-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 15th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
Series History
Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Gardner-Webb.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 63 vs. Winthrop 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Winthrop 76 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Winthrop 81 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 22, 2022 - Winthrop 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 62
- Jan 10, 2021 - Winthrop 91 vs. Gardner-Webb 83
- Jan 09, 2021 - Winthrop 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 65
- Mar 06, 2020 - Winthrop 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 66
- Feb 13, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Winthrop 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Winthrop 99 vs. Gardner-Webb 95
- Feb 16, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. Winthrop 60
- Jan 24, 2019 - Winthrop 97 vs. Gardner-Webb 88
- Mar 01, 2018 - Winthrop 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Winthrop 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Jan 15, 2018 - Winthrop 90 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Mar 03, 2017 - Winthrop 80 vs. Gardner-Webb 77
- Feb 11, 2017 - Winthrop 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Jan 26, 2017 - Winthrop 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Mar 05, 2016 - Winthrop 82 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - Winthrop 71 vs. Gardner-Webb 58