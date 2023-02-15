Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Winthrop 11-16; Gardner-Webb 15-11

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Paul Porter Arena. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while Winthrop will be looking to regain their footing.

Things were close when Gardner-Webb and the Campbell Fighting Camels clashed this past Saturday, but Gardner-Webb ultimately edged out the opposition 77-73.

Meanwhile, Winthrop came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans this past Saturday, falling 79-70.

Gardner-Webb's win brought them up to 15-11 while the Eagles' loss pulled them down to 11-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.70%, which places them 15th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 15th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 16 out of their last 19 games against Gardner-Webb.