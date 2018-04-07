Gary Trent enters 2018 NBA Draft, joining Duke teammates Marvin Bagley, Trevon Duval
The Blue Devils are expected to lose their entire starting lineup
Duke officially moved one step closer to losing its entire starting lineup Saturday when Gary Trent Jr. announced he is hiring an agent and entering the 2018 NBA Draft.
"Gary was the best 3-point shooter in the ACC," said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. "At the NBA level, that's what they're looking for. He has the size of a two-guard who will be able to fit in the NBA."
Trent becomes the 15th freshman in Duke history to declare for the NBA Draft -- joining Marvin Bagley and Trevon Duval this year. Considering Grayson Allen was a senior, and Wendell Carter is expected to join Trent, Bagley and Duval soon, Krzyzewski will likely begin next season with a completely new starting lineup headlined by a recruiting class featuring the No. 1 (R.J. Barrett), No. 2 (Cameron Reddish) and No. 3 (Zion Williamson) prospects in the Class of 2018.
