Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Austin Peay 1-0, George Mason 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will head out on the road to face off against the George Mason Patriots at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Austin Peay took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-72 victory over the Running Eagles. Winning is a bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, as Austin Peay did.

Meanwhile, the Patriots beat the Hawks 72-61 on Monday.

Amari Kelly was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 17 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Maddox, who earned 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Governors' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Patriots, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.