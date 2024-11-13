Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-1, George Mason 1-1

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas are taking a road trip to face off against the George Mason Patriots at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The Chippewas might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 26 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, Central Michigan couldn't handle Marquette and fell 70-62. The Chippewas have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Central Michigan's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyler VanderJagt, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus two steals, and Ugnius Jarusevicius, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 14 rebounds. VanderJagt had some trouble finding his footing against Stony Brook on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for George Mason, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Friday. They blew past Stony Brook, posting a 94-56 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-27.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Mason to victory, but perhaps none more so than Giovanni Emejuru, who went 7 for 8 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds. Emejuru's performance made up for a slower contest against Marquette on Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Maddox, who went 5 for 8 en route to 20 points.

George Mason was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Central Michigan's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for George Mason, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Central Michigan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Central Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

George Mason is a big 14.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Patriots, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

