Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Mason and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-30 lead against Davidson.

If George Mason keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, Davidson will have to make due with a 10-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Davidson 10-3, George Mason 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Davidson is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the George Mason Patriots will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Davidson got the win against Eastern Michigan by a conclusive 86-64. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 22 points or more this season.

Connor Kochera was nothing short of spectacular: he went 11 for 13 en route to 34 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Bobby Durkin, who earned 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, George Mason earned a 64-56 win over Mt St Mary's on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Patriots.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Haynes, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Davidson's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3. As for George Mason, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Davidson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Davidson is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Davidson's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread vs George Mason over their last six matchups.

Odds

George Mason is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.