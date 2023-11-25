Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Mason and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 39-31 lead against East Carolina.

If George Mason keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, East Carolina will have to make due with a 4-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: East Carolina 4-2, George Mason 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

What to Know

East Carolina has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the George Mason Patriots at 2:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Kennesaw State scored an imposing 84 points on Tuesday, East Carolina still came out on top. Not to be outdone by the Owls, the Pirates got past the Owls on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Bobby Pettiford Jr. with but a second left in the second quarter. East Carolina was down 32-18 with 9:11 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

East Carolina's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was RJ Felton, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds. Pettiford Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Patriots skirted by the Jackrabbits 73-71 on Monday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Keyshawn Hall with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Among those leading the charge was Hall, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Pirates to 4-2 and the Owls to 4-2.

East Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

George Mason is a 5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Patriots slightly, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Injury Report for George Mason

Devin Dinkins: Out (Back)

Jalen Haynes: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for East Carolina