Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Mason and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 24-17 lead against Loyola Chi.

George Mason entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Loyola Chi. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 12-7, George Mason 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The Ramblers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Loyola Chi. took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They snuck past Fordham with a 70-66 win.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Sheldon Edwards Jr., who scored 13 points in addition to seven assists and three steals. The dominant performance gave Edwards Jr. a new career-high in assists.

Meanwhile, George Mason had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points) and they went ahead and made it five last Tuesday. They walked away with a 75-62 victory over the Bonnies.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Mason to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brayden O'Connor, who earned 13 points in addition to five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Anderson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points.

George Mason was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Bona. only posted nine.

Loyola Chi.'s win bumped their record up to 12-7. As for George Mason, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Loyola Chi. has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've made 46.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 5-13 ATS record.

Odds

George Mason is a big 7.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against George Mason.