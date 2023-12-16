Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-9, George Mason 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Maryland has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the George Mason Patriots at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Loyola Maryland has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since November 11.

Last Saturday, the Greyhounds came up short against the Mountaineers and fell 77-64.

Meanwhile, George Mason unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak last Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 87-66 loss at the hands of the Volunteers. George Mason found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, George Mason saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Woody Newton, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Newton has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Maddox, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds.

George Mason struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Greyhounds bumped their record down to 1-9 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. As for the Patriots, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 7-2.

Loyola Maryland came up short against George Mason when the teams last played back in November of 2019, falling 65-61. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

George Mason is a big 16-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Mason and Loyola Maryland both have 1 win in their last 2 games.