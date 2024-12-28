Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 8-4, George Mason 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the George Mason Patriots at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The Mountaineers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mt St Mary's needed a bit of extra time to put away Miami. They managed a 78-74 victory over the Hurricanes. The Mountaineers' win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 16.5 point disadvantage in the spread.

Terrell Ard Jr. and Carmelo Pacheco were among the main playmakers for Mt St Mary's as the former went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals and the latter went 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Ard Jr. a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%).

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 47 points in their last game, George Mason made sure to put some points up on the board against Penn on Sunday. George Mason steamrolled past Penn 85-53. The Patriots have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 22 points or more this season.

Jalen Haynes and Jared Billups were among the main playmakers for George Mason as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds and the latter posted 11 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Billups had some trouble finding his footing against Duke on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Brayden O'Connor, who scored eight points plus five assists and two steals.

George Mason was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Mt St Mary's has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for George Mason, they pushed their record up to 8-4 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mt St Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mt St Mary's came out on top in a nail-biter against George Mason when the teams last played back in November of 2016, sneaking past 78-76. Will Mt St Mary's repeat their success, or does George Mason have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mt St Mary's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.