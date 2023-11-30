Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Mason and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 32-31 lead against N.J. Tech.

If George Mason keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-1 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with a 1-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: N.J. Tech 1-4, George Mason 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

What to Know

George Mason will be playing the full four quarters on Wednesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. The timing is sure in George Mason's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while N.J. Tech has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.7% better than the opposition, a fact George Mason proved on Saturday. They blew past the Pirates 81-59.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Mason to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keyshawn Hall, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jared Billups, who scored 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Seahawks on Saturday and fell 64-51.

Their wins bumped the Patriots to 5-1 and the Pirates to 4-3.

As mentioned, George Mason is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

George Mason is a big 21.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Patriots, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Injury Report for George Mason

Devin Dinkins: Out (Back)

Jalen Haynes: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for N.J. Tech

No Injury Information