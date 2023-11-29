Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: N.J. Tech 1-4, George Mason 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will be playing at home against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The timing is sure in George Mason's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while N.J. Tech has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.7% better than the opposition, a fact George Mason proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Pirates as the Patriots made off with a 81-59 win.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Mason to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keyshawn Hall, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jared Billups, who scored 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Seahawks on Saturday and fell 64-51.

Their wins bumped the Patriots to 5-1 and the Pirates to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.