Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, George Mason looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Penn.

If George Mason keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-4 in no time. On the other hand, Penn will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Penn 4-7, George Mason 7-4

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for George Mason. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Penn Quakers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at EagleBank Arena. The timing is sure in the Patriots' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Quakers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

George Mason is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Duke just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 68-47 loss to the Blue Devils. The matchup marked the Patriots' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the defeat, George Mason had strong showings from Jalen Haynes, who earned 18 points along with seven rebounds, and Darius Maddox, who had 12 points in addition to two steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, George Mason struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Penn can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They walked away with a 79-66 win over Rider.

George Mason's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Penn, their victory bumped their record up to 4-7.

George Mason took their win against Penn in their previous meeting back in November of 2021 by a conclusive 87-66. Will George Mason repeat their success, or does Penn have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

George Mason is a big 16.5-point favorite against Penn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

George Mason has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Penn.