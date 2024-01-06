Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Mason and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 39-30, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

George Mason entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Saint Louis step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Saint Louis 7-7, George Mason 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Louis is 9-1 against George Mason since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. Saint Louis is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The point spread may have favored Saint Louis last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-73 loss to the Ramblers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Terrence Hargrove Jr., who scored 18 points. Bradley Ezewiro was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Saint Louis were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, George Mason waltzed into their matchup Wednesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They strolled past the Explorers with points to spare, taking the game 77-62. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.8% better than the opposition, as George Mason's was.

George Mason's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Darius Maddox, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds, and Keyshawn Hall, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Billikens' defeat dropped their record down to 7-7. As for the Patriots, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-2 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Saint Louis have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've made 38.4% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Saint Louis against George Mason when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 82-54 victory. Will Saint Louis repeat their success, or does George Mason have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

George Mason is a big 9-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.