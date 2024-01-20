Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: St. Bona. 11-5, George Mason 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Mason is 2-8 against St. Bona. since January of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The pair will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. George Mason is limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored George Mason last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 75-62 to the Colonials.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Keyshawn Hall, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. Amari Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Rams 99-64 at home. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to St. Bona., St. Bona. is are in good company: they have won five games by 26 points or more this season.

St. Bona. can attribute much of their success to Charles Pride, who scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Chad Venning, who scored 15 points along with six blocks.

The Patriots' defeat dropped their record down to 13-5. As for the Bonnies, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Bona., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given George Mason's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Bona. will need to find a way to close that gap.

George Mason came up short against St. Bona. when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 73-69. Will George Mason have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Bona. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against George Mason.