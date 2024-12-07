Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Mason and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tulane 45-27.

George Mason entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Tulane step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Tulane 4-5, George Mason 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave are taking a road trip to face off against the George Mason Patriots at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The Green Wave are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The experts predicted Tulane would be headed in after a win, but SE Louisiana made sure that didn't happen. Tulane took a 71-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of SE Louisiana.

Despite their loss, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kam Williams, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaleb Banks, who earned 15 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Even though they lost, Tulane was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, George Mason entered their tilt with UNC-Ash. on Tuesday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They were the clear victor by a 74-52 margin over the Bulldogs. The Patriots have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 22 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Haynes, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. Giovanni Emejuru was another key player, posting ten points in addition to seven rebounds.

Tulane now has a losing record at 4-5. As for George Mason, their victory bumped their record up to 6-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulane has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulane is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

George Mason is a big 14.5-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Mason has won both of the games they've played against Tulane in the last 2 years.