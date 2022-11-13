Who's Playing

American @ George Mason

Current Records: American 0-1; George Mason 1-1

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the American Eagles at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at EagleBank Arena. GMU should still be feeling good after a victory, while American will be looking to right the ship.

The Patriots didn't have too much trouble with the Longwood Lancers at home this past Friday as they won 83-69.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 73-69 to the Marist Red Foxes.

GMU took their game against American when the two teams previously met in December of last year by a conclusive 67-44 score. Will GMU repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.24

Series History

George Mason have won two out of their last three games against American.