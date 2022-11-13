Who's Playing
American @ George Mason
Current Records: American 0-1; George Mason 1-1
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the American Eagles at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at EagleBank Arena. GMU should still be feeling good after a victory, while American will be looking to right the ship.
The Patriots didn't have too much trouble with the Longwood Lancers at home this past Friday as they won 83-69.
Meanwhile, the Eagles were close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 73-69 to the Marist Red Foxes.
GMU took their game against American when the two teams previously met in December of last year by a conclusive 67-44 score. Will GMU repeat their success, or does American have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.24
Series History
George Mason have won two out of their last three games against American.
- Dec 21, 2021 - George Mason 67 vs. American 44
- Dec 07, 2019 - George Mason 68 vs. American 53
- Nov 09, 2018 - American 78 vs. George Mason 75