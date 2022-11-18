Who's Playing

Boston College @ George Mason

Current Records: Boston College 2-1; George Mason 2-1

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will square off against the Boston College Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. GMU will be strutting in after a win while BC will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Patriots and the American Eagles on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as GMU wrapped it up with a 73-56 victory at home. Guard Victor Bailey Jr. was the offensive standout of the game for GMU, picking up 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, BC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 69-64 to the Maine Black Bears. If the result catches you off guard, it should: BC was far and away the favorite. The top scorer for BC was guard Makai Ashton-Langford (18 points).

Boston College's defeat took them down to 2-1 while George Mason's win pulled them up to 2-1. We'll see if BC can steal GMU's luck or if GMU records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.