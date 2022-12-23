Who's Playing

Coppin State @ George Mason

Current Records: Coppin State 5-9; George Mason 7-5

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will take on the Coppin State Eagles in a holiday battle at 4 p.m. ET Friday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

GMU was just a bucket short of a win on Wednesday and fell 78-77 to the Old Dominion Monarchs. Despite the loss, GMU had strong showings from guard Victor Bailey Jr., who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points, and guard Ronald Polite III, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten dimes. Polite III hadn't helped his team much against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Coppin State was expected to lose against the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Coppin State took their contest against James Madison 107-100.

The Patriots are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

GMU is now 7-5 while the Eagles sit at 5-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: GMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. Coppin State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 30th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.33

Odds

The Patriots are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.