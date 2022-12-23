The George Mason Patriots will look to continue their home-court dominance when they take on the visiting Coppin State Eagles on Friday at 4 p.m. ET. The Eagles (5-9), who finished tied for sixth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with Maryland-Eastern Shore at 6-8 and were 9-23 overall in 2021-22, are coming off a 107-100 double-overtime win over James Madison on Wednesday. The Patriots (7-5), who finished ninth in the Atlantic 10 at 7-9 and were 14-16 overall last season, dropped a 78-77 decision at Old Dominion on Wednesday, despite holding a three-point lead with under 10 seconds to play. George Mason is 6-0 on their home court this season.

Tip-off from EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Coppin State leads the all-time series 14-8. The Patriots are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Coppin State vs. George Mason odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 146.5. Before making any George Mason vs. Coppin State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Coppin State vs. George Mason spread: George Mason -11.5

Coppin State vs. George Mason over/under: 146.5 points

Coppin State vs. George Mason money line: Coppin State +475, George Mason -700

COPP: The Eagles are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Friday games

GMU: The Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why George Mason can cover

Senior forward Josh Oduro leads the Patriots' offense, averaging 13 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He is connecting on 50.8% of his shots from the floor, and has reached double-digit scoring in eight of 12 games. He tied his career best with six assists in the loss at Old Dominion. He is third in the Atlantic 10 with three double-doubles, and is averaging a career-best 2.8 assists per game this season.

Also helping lead the George Mason offense is graduate guard Victor Bailey Jr. He had a team-best 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting from the floor and was 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss to Old Dominion. He is averaging 21 points on 62.5% field goal shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, over the past two games. He is 14 of 25 for 56% from 3-point range over the past four games. For the season, he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Why Coppin State can cover

Senior guard Sam Sessoms continues to be one of the nation's most prolific scorers this season and enters the game averaging 24 points, 5.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last seven games, including a 35-point effort at Loyola Maryland on Dec. 3, and in 11 of 14. He has recorded a pair of double-doubles, including a 24-point, 10-assist effort on Nov. 17 at Tennessee Tech. He scored 16 points and dished out 10 assists in a 99-89 overtime loss at Georgetown on Nov. 8.

Also helping lead the Eagles is sophomore guard Nendah Tarke. He recorded his second double-double of the season on Wednesday in the overtime loss against James Madison, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds at North Carolina State on Dec. 6. For the season, he is averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.3 assists per game.

