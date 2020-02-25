George Mason vs. Dayton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Dayton @ George Mason

Current Records: Dayton 25-2; George Mason 15-12

What to Know

The #4 Dayton Flyers will be playing 40 minutes Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Flyers and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. Dayton is currently enjoying a 16-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Dayton was able to grind out a solid victory over the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday, winning 80-70. Dayton's forward Obi Toppin did his thing and had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, GMU beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 62-55 this past Saturday. GMU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Javon Greene (20), forward AJ Wilson (13), guard Jamal Hartwell II (13), and guard Jordan Miller (10).

The wins brought Dayton up to 25-2 and GMU to 15-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flyers come into the matchup boasting the 26th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.6. But GMU is even better: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.15

Odds

The Flyers are a big 12-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Mason and Dayton both have two wins in their last four games.