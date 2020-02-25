George Mason vs. Dayton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch George Mason vs. Dayton basketball game
Who's Playing
Dayton @ George Mason
Current Records: Dayton 25-2; George Mason 15-12
What to Know
The #4 Dayton Flyers will be playing 40 minutes Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Flyers and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at EagleBank Arena. Dayton is currently enjoying a 16-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Dayton was able to grind out a solid victory over the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday, winning 80-70. Dayton's forward Obi Toppin did his thing and had 28 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, GMU beat the Saint Joseph's Hawks 62-55 this past Saturday. GMU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Javon Greene (20), forward AJ Wilson (13), guard Jamal Hartwell II (13), and guard Jordan Miller (10).
The wins brought Dayton up to 25-2 and GMU to 15-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flyers come into the matchup boasting the 26th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.6. But GMU is even better: they rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.15
Odds
The Flyers are a big 12-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
George Mason and Dayton both have two wins in their last four games.
- Jan 23, 2019 - George Mason 67 vs. Dayton 63
- Feb 14, 2018 - George Mason 85 vs. Dayton 67
- Feb 21, 2017 - Dayton 83 vs. George Mason 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - Dayton 98 vs. George Mason 64
