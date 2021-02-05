The Dayton Flyers and the George Mason Patriots will face off Friday in an Atlantic 10 clash at 7 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are 10-5 overall and 6-2 at home, while George Mason is 8-7 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Patriots are 16-37-1 against the spread in their last 54 games when playing a team with a winning record. The Flyers, meanwhile, are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games when playing a team with a winning record.

The Flyers are favored by six-points in the latest Dayton vs. George Mason odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 131.

Dayton vs. George Mason spread: Dayton -6

Dayton vs. George Mason over-under: 131 points

Dayton vs. George Mason money line: Dayton -270, George Mason +220

What you need to know about Dayton



Dayton saw a two-game winning streak end at the hands of Duquesne, falling 69-64 on Tuesday. Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers with 28 points and six assists. Crutcher leads Dayton with 19.3 points and 4.5 assists per game. Jordy Tshimanga pulls in 7.5 rebounds per outing.

Dayton has been sensational at home, winning 18 of its last 20 games on its home floor. The Flyers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, however they're just 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played in February.

What you need to know about George Mason

The Patriots also saw a two-game winning streak end, losing to St. Bonaventure 84-67 on Saturday. Jordan Miller led Georgie Mason with 19 points and Tyler Kolek added 17 points. Miller leads George Mason with 15.9 points per game, while Josh Oduro pulls in 6.0 rebounds and Kolek dishes 2.3 assists per outing.

George Mason has struggled mightily against Dayton over the years. In fact, the Patriots are 2-9 in their last 11 meetings against the Flyers. George Mason is also 3-6 against the spread in their last nine matchups against Dayton.

