Who's Playing

Fordham @ George Mason

Current Records: Fordham 23-6; George Mason 17-12

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots lost both of their matches to the Fordham Rams last season on scores of 47-50 and 49-54, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Patriots and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 103 points combined.

GMU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Dayton Flyers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 victory. GMU can attribute much of their success to guard Ronald Polite III, who had 22 points and six assists.

Speaking of close games: Fordham sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday. Center Rostyslav Novitskyi (14 points), guard Darius Quisenberry (14 points), and forward Khalid Moore (14 points) were the top scorers for Fordham.

The Patriots are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with GMU, who are 15-14 against the spread.

GMU is now 17-12 while Fordham sits at 23-6. GMU is 9-7 after wins this year, Fordham 17-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.66

Odds

The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Mason have won five out of their last nine games against Fordham.