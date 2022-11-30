Who's Playing

Hofstra @ George Mason

Current Records: Hofstra 6-2; George Mason 3-4

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will play host again and welcome the Hofstra Pride to EagleBank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. GMU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Patriots beat the Queens University Royals 72-65 this past Saturday. Guard Ronald Polite III and forward Josh Oduro were among the main playmakers for GMU as the former had 16 points and the latter had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday Hofstra sidestepped the Quinnipiac Bobcats for a 72-70 victory.

GMU is now 3-4 while Hofstra sits at 6-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots are 12th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. The Pride have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.