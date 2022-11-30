Who's Playing

Hofstra @ George Mason

Current Records: Hofstra 6-2; George Mason 3-4

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Hofstra Pride at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

GMU beat the Queens University Royals 72-65 this past Saturday. GMU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Ronald Polite III, who had 16 points, and forward Josh Oduro, who had 15 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Hofstra sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.

GMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

GMU is now 3-4 while the Pride sit at 6-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Patriots are 10th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. Hofstra has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 53rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.