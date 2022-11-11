Who's Playing

Longwood @ George Mason

Current Records: Longwood 0-1; George Mason 0-1

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the George Mason Patriots at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at EagleBank Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Longwood was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 75-54 punch to the gut against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Michael Christmas (12 points) was the top scorer for the Lancers.

Meanwhile, GMU lost to the Auburn Tigers on the road by a decisive 70-52 margin. Victor Bailey Jr. had a rough night: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Longwood has only been able to knock down 26.80% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. GMU is 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 70.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Mason have won all of the games they've played against Longwood in the last eight years.