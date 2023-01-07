Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ George Mason

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 6-8; George Mason 9-6

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers are on the road again Saturday and play against the George Mason Patriots at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at EagleBank Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

2023 "welcomed" Loyola Chicago with an 80-57 beatdown courtesy of the Davidson Wildcats on Wednesday. Center Bryce Golden (13 points) and forward Philip Alston (12 points) were the top scorers for the Ramblers.

Meanwhile, GMU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 73-69 to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. Despite the defeat, GMU got a solid performance out of guard Victor Bailey Jr., who had 21 points.

Loyola Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Loyola Chicago at 6-8 and the Patriots at 9-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Ramblers are stumbling into the game with the 359th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.8 on average. GMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.