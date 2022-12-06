Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ George Mason

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 3-5; George Mason 5-4

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to EagleBank Arena at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the George Mason Patriots. GMU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Hawks will be looking to regain their footing.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Maryland-Eastern Shore as they lost 79-59 to the Liberty Flames this past Friday.

Meanwhile, GMU beat the Toledo Rockets 80-73 this past Saturday. GMU relied on the efforts of guard Victor Bailey Jr., who posted a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds, and guard Devon Cooper, who had 19 points. Bailey Jr. hadn't helped his team much against the Hofstra Pride last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Maryland-Eastern Shore have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Hawks are now 3-5 while the Patriots sit at 5-4. GMU is 3-1 after wins this year, and Maryland-Eastern Shore is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.