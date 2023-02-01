Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ George Mason

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-8; George Mason 12-10

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Minutemen and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with GMU winning the first 72-62 on the road and UMass taking the second 83-80.

The Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass beat Duquesne 87-79. Among those leading the charge for UMass was guard RJ Luis, who had 31 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Patriots as they fell 79-76 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by forward Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to seven assists.

Massachusetts' win lifted them to 13-8 while George Mason's loss dropped them down to 12-10. We'll see if the Minutemen can repeat their recent success or if GMU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Mason have won ten out of their last 13 games against Massachusetts.