Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ George Mason
Current Records: Massachusetts 13-8; George Mason 12-10
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Minutemen and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with GMU winning the first 72-62 on the road and UMass taking the second 83-80.
The Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass beat Duquesne 87-79. Among those leading the charge for UMass was guard RJ Luis, who had 31 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Patriots as they fell 79-76 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by forward Josh Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to seven assists.
Massachusetts' win lifted them to 13-8 while George Mason's loss dropped them down to 12-10. We'll see if the Minutemen can repeat their recent success or if GMU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
Series History
George Mason have won ten out of their last 13 games against Massachusetts.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Massachusetts 83 vs. George Mason 80
- Jan 30, 2022 - George Mason 72 vs. Massachusetts 62
- Dec 30, 2020 - George Mason 93 vs. Massachusetts 92
- Feb 09, 2020 - Massachusetts 69 vs. George Mason 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - George Mason 73 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - George Mason 80 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - George Mason 68 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Mar 08, 2018 - George Mason 80 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Feb 24, 2018 - George Mason 78 vs. Massachusetts 76
- Jan 03, 2018 - George Mason 80 vs. Massachusetts 72
- Jan 28, 2017 - George Mason 76 vs. Massachusetts 74
- Jan 04, 2017 - George Mason 86 vs. Massachusetts 81
- Feb 21, 2016 - Massachusetts 70 vs. George Mason 64