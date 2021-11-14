Who's Playing

Morgan State @ George Mason

Current Records: Morgan State 2-0; George Mason 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Morgan State Bears will be on the road. They will take on the George Mason Patriots at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Morgan State simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday, as they easily beat the Penn State-Allegheny Nittany Lions at home 126-75.

Meanwhile, GMU took their contest against the Pennsylvania Quakers on Friday by a conclusive 87-66 score.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Mason have won both of the games they've played against Morgan State in the last seven years.