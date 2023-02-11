Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ George Mason

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-15; George Mason 13-12

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will be returning home after a two-game road trip. GMU and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Patriots found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 75-52 punch to the gut against the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday. The top scorers for GMU were forward Josh Oduro (13 points) and guard Devon Cooper (12 points).

Meanwhile, Rhode Island was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Guard Jalen Carey had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 29 minutes on the court.

GMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take GMU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Patriots beat the Rams 79-72 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will GMU repeat their success, or does Rhode Island have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Patriots are a 5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rhode Island have won five out of their last seven games against George Mason.