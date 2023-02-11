Who's Playing

Rhode Island @ George Mason

Current Records: Rhode Island 8-15; George Mason 13-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the George Mason Patriots are heading back home. The Patriots and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. GMU will be hoping to build upon the 79-72 win they picked up against Rhode Island when they previously played in January.

GMU suffered a grim 75-52 defeat to the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday. Forward Josh Oduro (13 points) and guard Devon Cooper (12 points) were the top scorers for GMU.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 76-71 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Guard Jalen Carey wasn't much of a difference maker for the Rams; Carey played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won five out of their last seven games against George Mason.