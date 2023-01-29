Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ George Mason

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 9-11; George Mason 12-9

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks haven't won a contest against the George Mason Patriots since March 9 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Saint Joseph's and GMU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET at EagleBank Arena.

The Hawks were just a bucket shy of a win this past Wednesday and fell 92-91 to the George Washington Colonials. A silver lining for Saint Joseph's was the play of guard Lynn Greer III, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. Greer III's performance made up for a slower game against the Massachusetts Minutemen last week. Greer III's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for GMU as they lost 72-52 to the VCU Rams this past Wednesday. Forward Josh Oduro (19 points) was the top scorer for GMU.

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV



CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Patriots are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

George Mason have won ten out of their last 12 games against Saint Joseph's.