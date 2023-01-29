Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ George Mason

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 9-11; George Mason 12-9

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the George Mason Patriots and are hoping to record their first win since March 9 of 2018. The Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to EagleBank Arena at noon ET on Sunday.

Saint Joseph's was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 92-91 to the George Washington Colonials. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Lynn Greer III, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. Greer III's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday. Greer III's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for GMU as they lost 72-52 to the VCU Rams on Wednesday. Forward Josh Oduro (19 points) was the top scorer for GMU.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

George Mason have won ten out of their last 12 games against Saint Joseph's.