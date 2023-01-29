Who's Playing
Saint Joseph's @ George Mason
Current Records: Saint Joseph's 9-11; George Mason 12-9
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the George Mason Patriots and are hoping to record their first win since March 9 of 2018. The Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to EagleBank Arena at noon ET on Sunday.
Saint Joseph's was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 92-91 to the George Washington Colonials. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Lynn Greer III, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. Greer III's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday. Greer III's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for GMU as they lost 72-52 to the VCU Rams on Wednesday. Forward Josh Oduro (19 points) was the top scorer for GMU.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
George Mason have won ten out of their last 12 games against Saint Joseph's.
- Feb 16, 2022 - George Mason 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 70
- Jan 24, 2022 - George Mason 77 vs. Saint Joseph's 71
- Jan 23, 2021 - George Mason 71 vs. Saint Joseph's 62
- Jan 20, 2021 - George Mason 87 vs. Saint Joseph's 85
- Mar 11, 2020 - George Mason 77 vs. Saint Joseph's 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - George Mason 62 vs. Saint Joseph's 55
- Jan 03, 2019 - George Mason 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Mar 09, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 68 vs. George Mason 49
- Feb 21, 2018 - George Mason 79 vs. Saint Joseph's 76
- Jan 10, 2018 - George Mason 81 vs. Saint Joseph's 79
- Jan 10, 2017 - George Mason 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 67
- Jan 13, 2016 - Saint Joseph's 87 vs. George Mason 73