George Mason vs. VCU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch George Mason vs. VCU basketball game
Who's Playing
VCU @ George Mason
Current Records: VCU 11-3; George Mason 11-2
What to Know
The VCU Rams are 7-2 against the George Mason Patriots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They will face off against one another at noon ET at EagleBank Arena. VCU doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.
VCU greeted the new year with a 64-46 win over the Fordham Rams. G Mike'L Simms (14 points) was the top scorer for VCU.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 87-53, which was the final score in George Mason's tilt against the TCU Horned Frogs last Monday. F AJ Wilson wasn't much of a difference maker for GMU and played for 26 minutes but itself up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.
VCU's victory lifted them to 11-3 while George Mason's defeat dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if VCU can repeat their recent success or if the Patriots bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
VCU have won seven out of their last nine games against George Mason.
- Mar 05, 2019 - VCU 71 vs. George Mason 36
- Feb 02, 2019 - VCU 79 vs. George Mason 63
- Feb 28, 2018 - George Mason 81 vs. VCU 80
- Jan 27, 2018 - VCU 84 vs. George Mason 76
- Mar 10, 2017 - VCU 71 vs. George Mason 60
- Mar 04, 2017 - VCU 72 vs. George Mason 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - VCU 73 vs. George Mason 64
- Feb 24, 2016 - George Mason 76 vs. VCU 69
- Jan 02, 2016 - VCU 71 vs. George Mason 47
