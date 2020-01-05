George Mason vs. VCU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

VCU @ George Mason

Current Records: VCU 11-3; George Mason 11-2

What to Know

The VCU Rams are 7-2 against the George Mason Patriots since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They will face off against one another at noon ET at EagleBank Arena. VCU doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.

VCU greeted the new year with a 64-46 win over the Fordham Rams. G Mike'L Simms (14 points) was the top scorer for VCU.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 87-53, which was the final score in George Mason's tilt against the TCU Horned Frogs last Monday. F AJ Wilson wasn't much of a difference maker for GMU and played for 26 minutes but itself up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

VCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-8 against the spread when favored.

VCU's victory lifted them to 11-3 while George Mason's defeat dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if VCU can repeat their recent success or if the Patriots bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Rams are a solid 6-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

VCU have won seven out of their last nine games against George Mason.