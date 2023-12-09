Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Coppin State 1-9, George Wash. 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

George Wash. will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Coppin State Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. The timing is sure in George Wash.'s favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while Coppin State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.8% better than the opposition, a fact George Wash. proved on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-77 win over the Midshipmen. The victory was just what George Wash. needed coming off of a 89-67 defeat in their prior matchup.

George Wash.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Garrett Johnson led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Babatunde Akingbola was another key contributor, scoring 4 points along with 11 blocks and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Eagles had to settle for a 62-59 loss against the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The losing side was boosted by Preist Ryan, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Gamecocks' win bumped their season record to 7-0 while the Colonials' loss dropped theirs to 6-2.

While only Coppin State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, George Wash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19 points. This contest will be Coppin State's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: George Wash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State , though, as they've been averaging only 56.1 per game. The only thing between George Wash. and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 19-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

George Wash. has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 3 years.