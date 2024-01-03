Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Fordham 6-7, George Wash. 11-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Fordham has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Fordham Rams and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Rams earned a 87-78 win over the Lions. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 18:24 mark of the second half, when Fordham was facing a 43-31 deficit.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Abdou Tsimbila, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and seven blocks. Tsimbila has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last six times he's played. Will Richardson was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Wash. entered their tilt with Md.-E. Shore with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Colonials came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 69-63 on Saturday.

George Wash.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Garrett Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Rams' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 6-7. As for the Colonials, their win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Fordham have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fordham is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

George Wash. is a 3.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Fordham has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..