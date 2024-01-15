Halftime Report

George Wash. is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead George Mason 37-24.

George Wash. came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: George Mason 13-4, George Wash. 13-3

How To Watch

What to Know

George Wash. will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The George Wash. Colonials and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 280 points over their last three matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but George Wash. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They secured a 83-79 W over the Wildcats.

George Wash.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Darren Buchanan Jr. led the charge by scoring 16 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. James Bishop IV was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with seven assists.

George Mason has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spiders on Saturday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jared Billups, who scored ten points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ronald Polite III, who scored 13 points along with six assists.

The Colonials are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season. As for the Patriots, their loss dropped their record down to 13-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. came up short against George Mason when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 66-53. Can George Wash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

George Mason is a 3-point favorite against George Wash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

George Mason has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..