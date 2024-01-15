Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: George Mason 13-4, George Wash. 13-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Wash. Colonials and the George Mason Patriots are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully George Mason likes a good challenge.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but George Wash. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 83-79 victory over the Wildcats.

George Wash.'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of James Bishop IV, who scored 20 points along with seven assists.

George Mason has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spiders on Saturday.

Despite their loss, George Mason saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jared Billups, who scored ten points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Ronald Polite III, who scored 13 points along with six assists.

The Colonials have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season. As for the Patriots, their loss dropped their record down to 13-4.

Monday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Mason struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Wash. came up short against George Mason when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 66-53. Can George Wash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Mason has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..