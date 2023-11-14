Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Hofstra 1-1, George Wash. 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

Hofstra has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the George Wash. Colonials at 7:00 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Hofstra might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Hofstra last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 74-67 to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, even though William & Mary scored an imposing 89 points on Saturday, George Wash. still came out on top. The Colonials took their contest against the Tribe 95-89. The win made it back-to-back wins for George Wash.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Bishop IV out in front who earned 32 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Garrett Johnson, who earned 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Pride's loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

Going forward, Hofstra is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. They finished last season with a stellar 21-9 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Hofstra beat George Wash. 85-80 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. and Hofstra both have 1 win in their last 2 games.