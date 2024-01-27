Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: La Salle 10-9, George Wash. 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the La Salle Explorers and the George Wash. Colonials are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Charles E. Smith Center. La Salle is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Last Tuesday, the Explorers couldn't handle the Flyers and fell 66-54. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points La Salle has scored all season.

George Wash. has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spiders on Wednesday. George Wash. got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:25 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, George Wash. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Babatunde Akingbola, who scored three points along with 14 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those 14 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

George Wash. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Explorers' defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 10-9. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Colonials, their loss dropped their record down to 14-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: La Salle have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.3 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

La Salle is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-5 against the spread).

Odds

George Wash. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against La Salle.