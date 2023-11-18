Who's Playing

What to Know

New Hamp. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the George Wash. Colonials at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop New Hamp. in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Bears with points to spare, taking the game 82-64.

Meanwhile, George Wash. waltzed into Tuesday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Pride by a score of 71-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Wash. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Darren Buchanan Jr., who scored 10 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Garrett Johnson, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Colonials, they pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, George Wash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonials as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. has won both of the games they've played against New Hamp. in the last 6 years.